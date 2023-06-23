Qualys (QLYS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.19, changing hands as low as $124.17 per share. Qualys, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QLYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QLYS's low point in its 52 week range is $101.10 per share, with $162.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.38.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GWRS
CBUS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.