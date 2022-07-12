Qualys (QLYS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $128.47, changing hands as low as $124.79 per share. Qualys, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QLYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QLYS's low point in its 52 week range is $97.015 per share, with $150.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.62.

