Qualys (QLYS) Price Target Increased by 7.27% to 154.08

The average one-year price target for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been revised to 154.08 / share. This is an increase of 7.27% from the prior estimate of 143.64 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115.14 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.62% from the latest reported closing price of 180.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QLYS is 0.28%, an increase of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 41,037K shares. The put/call ratio of QLYS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,956K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 39.00% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,252K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 12.95% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,246K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 14.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,147K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 30.39% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,137K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Qualys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

