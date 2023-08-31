Qualys (QLYS) Price Target Increased by 11.30% to 141.30

The average one-year price target for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been revised to 141.30 / share. This is an increase of 11.30% from the prior estimate of 126.96 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 105.04 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.80% from the latest reported closing price of 154.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QLYS is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 40,605K shares. The put/call ratio of QLYS is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,960K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 6.69% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,334K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 5.20% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,268K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,101K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,083K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Qualys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

