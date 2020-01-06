Qualys (QLYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Qualys (QLYS) closed at $84.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.35% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of security-analysis software had lost 2.56% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QLYS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect QLYS to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.81 million, up 14.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QLYS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QLYS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note QLYS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.05.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QLYS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.