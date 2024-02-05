Qualys (QLYS) & Ingram Micro Tie Up for Product Distribution

Qualys QLYS and Ingram Micro collaborated to distribute the former's product suite through the latter’s distribution channels. Ingram Micro specializes in technology solutions, mobility, fulfillment solutions, cloud and lifecycle services.

The recent distribution agreement, signed in Singapore, will enable Qualys to expand its footprint further in Southeast Asia. Ingram Micro is one of the largest wholesale technology distributors and has operations in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand in Southeast Asia.

This collaboration will help QLYS to offer its products to Southeast Asian customers, provide local support for the resellers operating in the region and leave a mark in the cybersecurity landscape of that part of the globe.

With the inclusion of Ingram Micro, Qualys has extended its partner base, which already comprises a long list of resellers, channel partners, managed service partners and consulting companies.

Qualys Benefits From Expanding Partnerships

Qualys’ list of partners includes companies like Verizon, Cognizant, Fujitsu, IBM, Tata Communications, HCL Technologies, BT Managed Security, NTT, DXC Technology, Wipro, Accenture, Optiv, Infosys INFY, Deutsche Telekom and TD SYNNEX Corporation. The company has also teamed up with industry leaders in the realm of cloud computing, including Amazon Web Services, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft MSFT Azure.

Microsoft and Qualys have been partners for a long time. These companies have collaborated to enhance MSFT’s Security Copilot product. QLYS provides validation and feedback on Application Programming Interfaces to easily integrate new features, functionalities, or extensions without requiring significant modifications to Security Copilot’s core structure.

Qualys and Google Cloud have collaborated to offer customers a one-click vulnerability assessment. In this partnership, Qualys Cloud Agent has been integrated into the Google Cloud Platform, providing a built-in security feature.

Infosys, on the other hand, uses Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection & Response (VMDR) and Multi-Vector EDR in its Cyber Next Platform. This integration facilitates INFY to scan tools in its product development and release process, reducing Infosys’ time to market.

The recent partnership with Ingram Micro will facilitate Qualys’ expansion in Southeast Asia. This will boost the demand for its cloud and cybersecurity solutions like the TotalCloud, Qualys VMDR and other cloud-based offerings bundled in the company’s Cloud Apps.

