Qualys (QLYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Qualys (QLYS) closed at $111.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of security-analysis software had lost 5.39% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Qualys as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Qualys is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $130.31 million, up 18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualys should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Qualys is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Qualys's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.99, so we one might conclude that Qualys is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.