Qualys (QLYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Qualys (QLYS) closed the most recent trading day at $110.79, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of security-analysis software had lost 10.02% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Qualys as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $130.31 million, up 18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

QLYS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $489.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.42% and +18.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualys. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Qualys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Qualys is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.08, so we one might conclude that Qualys is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)

