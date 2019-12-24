Qualys (QLYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Qualys (QLYS) closed the most recent trading day at $84.97, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of security-analysis software had lost 2.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from QLYS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect QLYS to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $84.81 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $321.69 million, which would represent changes of +30.29% and +15.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QLYS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.73% higher. QLYS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, QLYS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 44.74, so we one might conclude that QLYS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.