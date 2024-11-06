Qualys Q3 Earnings Beat: Will Upbeat Guidance Lift the Stock?

Qualys QLYS reported third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 and came above management’s guidance of $1.28-$1.36.

The bottom line also witnessed a robust improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.51. The robust year-over-year growth was primarily driven by higher revenues, improved efficiency and increased financial income.

Qualys’ third-quarter revenues increased 8% year over year to $153.9 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.56 million. The year-over-year increase in the top line was achieved by leveraging the partner ecosystem.

During the third quarter, sales from channel partners increased 17%, outpacing the 1% sales growth registered in direct selling. Revenue contribution mix from channel partners was 47% in the third quarter, while direct selling accounted for the remaining 53%.

Geography-wise, sales in the United States grew 5% year over year and contributed approximately 58% to the third-quarter total revenues. Accounting for the remaining 42% of second-quarter total revenues, international sales increased 14%.

Qualys’ net dollar expansion rate on a constant currency basis for the third quarter was 103%.

QLYS’ non-GAAP gross profit increased 8% year over year to $127.8 million, while the non-GAAP gross margin remained flat at 83% in the third quarter. Non-GAAP operating income grew 5% to $66.1 million, while the non-GAAP operating margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 43%, mainly due to an increase in sales and marketing expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter rose 1% to $69.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 300 bps to 45%.

Balance Sheet

Qualys ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $386.3 million. During the third quarter, the company generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $61 million and $57.6 million, respectively.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter, Qualys expects revenues between $154.5 million and $157.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7-9%. It projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.28-$1.38.

For 2024, QLYS expects revenues in the range of $602.9-$605.9 million, up from the previous guidance of $597.5-$601.5 million. The company projects its non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $5.81-$5.91, up from the previous guidance of $5.46-$5.62.

Qualys' Zacks Rank

Qualys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

