News & Insights

Stocks

Qualys price target raised to $155 from $135 at Jefferies

November 06, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo raised the firm’s price target on Qualys (QLYS) to $155 from $135 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Current billings grew an “impressive” 14% year-over-year, beating consensus expectations, notes the firm, which views Q4 billings commentary implying new business down about 25% year-over-year as “prudent.” Q3 marks a positive inflection, but cautious pipeline commentary raises questions on pull forward and the sustainability of growth, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on QLYS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QLYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.