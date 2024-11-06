News & Insights

Qualys price target raised to $145 from $120 at Truist

November 06, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Qualys (QLYS) to $145 from $120 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s “stronger upsell” drove a current billings growth rate that was higher than expected at 14% vs. the firm’s 6% view, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

