Qualys, Expedia, Amazon, Walmart and Target highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Bull of the Day:

Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Qualys Inc. provides cloud security and compliance solutions, like the QualysGuard Cloud Platform, to businesses and organizations looking to protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks.

Q3 Earnings Come In Strong

Revenues jumped 15% year-over-year to $83 million, just beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82 million. Non-GAAP net income hit $27.2 million in Q3, or 66 cents per share.

Non-GAAP operating income increased 28% to $33.1 million, while non-GAAP gross margin was 82% for the quarter.

Qualys now has almost 800 customers that use its free Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory solution. The company also saw nice growth in its Qualys Cloud Agent subscriptions and multi-product adoption.

And, Qualys expanded its cloud platform to the Canadian market, which brings total global operation sites to eight locations.

Year-to-date, QLYS is up 17.7%. Estimates have been rising lately too, pushing the stock towards a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

For the current fiscal year, Qualys’ earnings are expected to grow about 29% year-over-year. Five analysts have revised their estimate upwards in the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped 20 cents higher from $2.06 to $2.26 per share during the same time frame.

2020 looks strong too, and earnings could see growth of 8.8%; next year’s consensus estimate sits at $2.46 per share, with five upward revisions as well in the last 60 days.

Bottom Line

Management raised its GAAP non-GAAP EPS guidance for the year, and revenues are expected to grow 15%, falling in the range of $321.1 million and $321.8 million. If you’re an investor looking for a broad computer and technology stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep QLYS on your shortlist.

Bear of the Day:

One of the biggest online travel companies in the world, Expedia offers users services like travel planning, travel purchases and travel experience sharing, plus all-in-one travel booking: hotel and resort, flights, car rentals, and vacation packages.

Shares Plunge After Disappointing Q3 Earnings

Last month, Expedia reported underwhelming earnings for its fiscal 2019 third quarter. Non-GAAP earnings of $3.38 per share lagged way behind the consensus estimate of $3.80; its bottom line also slumped 7% year-over-year. Revenue managed to grow 9% to $3.56 billion but also missed analysts’ expectations.

One of the factors that hit Expedia hard was a 10% year-over-year decrease in average revenue per ticket; management said this was due to a "reclassification of certain partner fees to other revenue and a shift in product mix.”

As a result, shares plunged more than 25% after the report was released. EXPE is now down almost 10% year-to-date compared to the S&P 500’s nearly 30% gain.

Analysts have since turned bearish on Expedia, with 11 cutting estimates in the last 60 days for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has dropped 80 cents during that same time period from $6.99 to $6.19 per share. This sentiment has stretched into 2020, and our consensus estimate has fallen over one dollar in the past two months.

EXPE is now a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking Ahead

Expedia now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to increase 5% to 8%, down from previous forecasts of 12% to 15% growth, due to both the company’s hotel booking website Trivago and its home and vacation rental platform VRBO having reduced profitability outlooks.

Additional content:

How Will This Year’s Cyber Monday Perform Amid Trade Threats?

With online shopping burgeoning year after year, Cyber Monday has already replaced Black Friday as the biggest shopping event in the United States.Last year, Cyber Monday recorded $7.9 billion in sales, up 20% year over year and way more than Black Friday’s $6.2 billion. The trend is likely to continue this year even though the fear of trade war’s impact on sales lingers.

Forecasts Hint at Record Sales

Per Adobe Analytics, this year’s Cyber Monday sales are expected to rise 18.9% year over year to $9.4 billion, making it the largest and fastest growing online shopping day of the year. Online sales are likely to touch $143.7 billion, up 14.1% year over year.

Deloitte also estimates a 14-18% rise in e-commerce sales this holiday season to reach $144 to $149 billion. This compares with last year’s $126.4-billion sales, which grew 11.2% year over year. This year, most of the purchases are expected to be made via mobile devices, according to market watcher App Annie.

Trade War Doesn’t Seem to be an Issue

Consumers will hardly bear the brunt of price increases owing to tariffs. According to the National Retail Federation, retailers have been stocking up since last year to get past the higher tariffs.

Further, this year’s holiday season deals are coming in earlier as retailers look to make up for the potential revenue loss from the shortened period between Black Friday and Christmas. This year, Black Friday falls nearly a week later than it did in 2018.

Economic Indicators Look Encouraging

Consumers continue to look at convenience factors such as low prices, free shipping and product availability. Economic indicators like strong job data and record-low unemployment rate are encouraging shoppers to splurge online. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 128,000 in October and unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.

Although consumer confidence took a hit in November (125.5, lagging the previous month’s revised reading of 126.1), the number did not disappoint.The Present Situation Index, which gauges consumers’ views on current market conditions, fell from 173.5 to 166.9, a result of the lingering trade conflict. Butthe Expectations Index of November, which is a measure of consumers’ short-term (for the next six months) outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, increased to 97.9 from 94.5 in October.

4 Stocks to Make the Most of the Online Rush

Amazon’s share of online holiday sales has increased steadily over the years. Netelixir expects Amazon to capture more than 44% of the total online sales this holiday season, up from last year’s 40%. Year to date, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 21%.

Both Walmart and Target stand to benefit from their click-and-collect models, especially during the holiday season. This model not only eliminates chances of delayed deliveries but also helps companies save up on shipping costs.

Walmart and Target are known to offer great bargains during this season, easing customer concerns about elevated tariff-related pricing. Walmart also offers hundreds and thousands of its items under the one-day shipping category. Target and Walmart carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), respectively. Their shares have gained a respective 96.5% and 29.5% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

