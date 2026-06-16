A Qualys Director Sold Company Shares Worth $104,000. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares for a transaction value of ~$104,000 on June 12, 2026.

The sale represented 12.16% of his direct holdings, reducing his position from 7,720 to 6,781 shares.

This is the third open-market sale in the past year, and trade sizes have increased as remaining capacity has declined by 23.71% over the same period.

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Board of Directors member Thomas Berquist reported the sale of 939 shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in an open-market transaction on June 12, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 939 Transaction value ~$104,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 6,781 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$751,000

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($110.75).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Berquist's prior trading activity?

This transaction is the largest of the three open-market sales Berquist has made in the past twelve months, exceeding the previous trades of 656 and 512 shares, with the average sell size over this period at ~702 shares.

This transaction is the largest of the three open-market sales Berquist has made in the past twelve months, exceeding the previous trades of 656 and 512 shares, with the average sell size over this period at ~702 shares. What proportion of Berquist's holdings does this sale represent?

The sale accounted for 12.16% of his direct holdings at the time, a higher percentage than previous sales, which ranged from 6.22% to 7.38% of his then-current stake.

The sale accounted for 12.16% of his direct holdings at the time, a higher percentage than previous sales, which ranged from 6.22% to 7.38% of his then-current stake. Is there evidence of a pattern or rationale for the timing and size of this transaction?

The increased sale size this period aligns with a reduced share inventory, indicating trade sizes are capacity-driven.

The increased sale size this period aligns with a reduced share inventory, indicating trade sizes are capacity-driven. How does the transaction value relate to current market conditions?

The shares were sold at $110.75 per share, slightly below the June 12, 2026 market close of $111.24 and 3.4% under the closing price of $114.65 as of June 15, 2026, with the stock down 17.66% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 12, 2026) $111.24 Market capitalization $4.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $684.86 million Net income (TTM) $201.43 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Qualys delivers cloud-based cybersecurity, IT management, and compliance solutions, including vulnerability management, threat detection, endpoint security, and web application security through the Qualys Cloud Platform.

It operates a subscription-based business model, generating recurring revenue from platform access and value-added security applications and services.

The company serves a global client base of enterprises, government agencies, and small to medium-sized businesses across sectors such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and technology.

Qualys is a leading provider of integrated cloud security and compliance solutions, supporting organizations in managing and securing their IT assets at scale.

The company's strategy centers on delivering a unified platform that enables real-time vulnerability detection, automated remediation, and comprehensive compliance reporting. Its competitive edge lies in the breadth of its cloud-based offerings, robust analytics, and ability to address evolving cybersecurity needs for a diverse, global clientele.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 12 sale of Qualys stock by Board of Directors member Thomas Berquist came at a time when shares were down from the 52-week high of $155.47 reached in 2025. Yet the disposition is not a cause for investor concern.

Berquist sold the stock as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in February of 2026. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. Consequently, this was a non-discretionary transaction, and not a reaction to the fall in share price.

Qualys stock is down due to a few different factors. In the first quarter of this year, a sector-wide sell-off of cybersecurity stocks took place after investors became fearful artificial intelligence could take business away. Moreover, the company issued 2026 guidance of around 8% to 9% sales growth over 2025, which did not impress Wall Street.

That said, Qualys is doing well. Its first-quarter revenue rose 10% year over year to $175.6 million. It announced a new approach to cybersecurity for its platform, one where it will proactively identify security risks so customers can address them before an attack occurs. If the new strategy attracts customers, Qualys could exceed its 2026 forecasted sales growth.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.