Qualys Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QLYS

In trading on Monday, shares of Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.06, changing hands as high as $101.33 per share. Qualys, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QLYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QLYS's low point in its 52 week range is $63.37 per share, with $125.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.