Qualys (BIT:1QLYS) Price Target Increased by 14.11% to 135.12

The average one-year price target for Qualys (BIT:1QLYS) has been revised to €135.12 / share. This is an increase of 14.11% from the prior estimate of €118.41 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €109.22 to a high of €164.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.34% from the latest reported closing price of €129.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QLYS is 0.20%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 43,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,207K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QLYS by 15.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,184K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QLYS by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,177K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QLYS by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,146K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QLYS by 42.08% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,106K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QLYS by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.