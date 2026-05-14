Qualys (BIT:1QLYS) Price Target Decreased by 14.12% to 94.90

The average one-year price target for Qualys (BIT:1QLYS) has been revised to €94.90 / share. This is a decrease of 14.12% from the prior estimate of €110.50 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €73.54 to a high of €144.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.45% from the latest reported closing price of €77.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is an decrease of 318 owner(s) or 42.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QLYS is 0.09%, an increase of 50.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.90% to 40,178K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,537K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,585K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,256K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QLYS by 46.08% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,030K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares , representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QLYS by 67.10% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,010K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1QLYS by 60.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.