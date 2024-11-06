Qualys up 29% after Bloomberg says company exploring possible sale

14:18 EST Qualys (QLYS) up 29% after Bloomberg says company exploring possible sale
Read More on QLYS:
- Qualys price target raised to $145 from $120 at Truist
- Qualys price target raised to $147 from $120 at DA Davidson
- Qualys price target raised to $160 from $140 at UBS
- Qualys price target raised to $150 from $140 at Northland
- Qualys price target raised to $162 from $150 at RBC Capital
