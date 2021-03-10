Qualtrics Shares Soar on Better-Than-Expected Full-Year Revenue Outlook; Target Price $52

FXEmpire.com -

Qualtrics International, which designs and develops application software, forecasts better-than-expected revenue in the first quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2021, sending its shares up over 7% on Tuesday.

The company, which is the leader in customer and employee experience and creator of the experience management category, forecasts total revenues between $226 and $228 million for its first quarter ending March 31, 2021 and in the range of $950 and $954 million. That was higher than the Wall Street consensus of $223 million and $943.3 million, respectively.

Following this optimism, Qualtrics shares ended 7.34% higher at $37.14 on Tuesday.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $213.6 million, up 24% year-over-year. Subscription revenues for the fourth quarter were $160.4 million, up from $120.5 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year-over-year.

“A ramp to 46% YoY billings growth in Q4 and 35% cRPO-based bookings growth in FY20 cast an initial 25% revenue growth target for FY21 in a conservative light. Easier comps into 1H21, set up XM for beat and raise quarters, which should help sustain a growth adjusted multiple ahead of SaaS peers,” said Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“While an FY21 outlook that was above our previous estimates drives higher full-year revenue growth in FY21, our revenue forecasts in the out years remain largely unchanged with an 18% CAGR from CY20 to CY31. Similarly, management’s full-year FY21 operating margin guidance for (4%) to (5%) came in modestly above consensus at (6%), and therefore we raise our operating margins in the out years slightly, yielding $1,656M FCF in CY31 (vs. $1,623M prior).”

Qualtrics Stock Price Forecast

Seventeen analysts who offered stock ratings for Qualtrics International in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $52.13 with a high forecast of $61.00 and a low forecast of $44.00.

The average price target represents a 40.36% increase from the last price of $37.14. Of those 17 analysts, nine rated “Buy”, eight rated “Hold” while none rated “Sell”, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley gave the base target price of $44 with a high of $75 under a bull scenario and $23 under the worst-case scenario. The firm gave an “Equal-weight” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook. Barclays lowered the target price to $39 from $45. JP Morgan cut the target price to $50 from $55. BofA Global Research gave a neutral rating and $50 price objective. Oppenheimer set outperform rating and $60 target price. Raymond James gave an outperform rating and issued the price target of $55.

Moreover, Truist Securities gave a buy rating and set the target price of $60. BMO initiated with market performance rating and gave the target price of $52. Evercore ISI set the price target of $48. Canaccord Genuity gave a buy rating and set the price target of $54. JPM Securities initiated with market outperform rating and $55 price target.

Analyst Comments

“Through its flexible cloud-based platform, Qualtrics enables organizations of all sizes to collect, manage and act on experience data encompassing customer, employee, brand and product feedback. Its momentum today with 38% revenue growth CAGR 2018-2020 and consistent >120% NRR, highlights an attractive share gain opportunity in a largely greenfield market, strong competitive differentiation, and size of the current TAM (which we estimate to be >$45 billion),” Morgan Stanley’s Weiss added.

“However, with shares currently trading at 23.5x CY22e sales and 1.11x EV/S/Growth, a slight premium to the recent software IPOs trading at 1.01x, we see the valuation as relatively full.”

Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.