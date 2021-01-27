US Markets
Qualtrics prices IPO at $30 per share, above target range -source

Joshua Franklin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Qualtrics International Inc, the survey-software seller owned by business software group SAP, on Wednesday sold stock in its U.S. initial public offering at $30 apiece, above its target range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The company had aimed to sell shares at between $27 and $29 each. The final amount of stock sold in the IPO may change, but at $30 Qualtrics will have raised more than $1.5 billion based on the 50.4 million shares it initially planned to sell, valuing it at around $15 billion.

Qualtrics declined to comment. The source requested anonymity because the details were not yet public.

