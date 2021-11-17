Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) insiders probably sold US$8.1m stock despite low prices because they anticipated some weakness

Qualtrics International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XM) stock price has dropped 11% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$8.1m in stock over the past year have had less luck. The average selling price of US$35.45 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qualtrics International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board, Ryan Smith, sold US$6.3m worth of shares at a price of US$37.18 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$37.81. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 0.9% of Ryan Smith's stake.

In the last year Qualtrics International insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:XM Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Insider Ownership of Qualtrics International

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Qualtrics International insiders own 2.3% of the company, currently worth about US$495m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Qualtrics International Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Qualtrics International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Qualtrics International insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Qualtrics International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

