Qualtrics gets $12.4 bln buyout offer from Silver Lake, Canada's CPPIB

March 6 (Reuters) - Software maker Qualtrics International Inc XM.O said on Monday it had received a $12.4 billion buyout offer from private-equity firm Silver Lake Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The deal values each stock of Qualtrics at $18.15, a premium of nearly 6% to the company's last closing price.

Shares of Qualtrics, which is majority owned by Germany's SAP SAPG.DE, rose 2.8% in early trading.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

