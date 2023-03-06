US Markets
Qualtrics gets $12.4 bln buyout offer from Silver Lake, Canada's CPPIB

March 06, 2023 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Software maker Qualtrics International Inc XM.O said on Monday it had received a $12.4 billion buyout offer from private-equity firm Silver Lake Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The deal values each stock of Qualtrics at $18.15, a premium of nearly 6% to the company's last closing price.

Shares of Qualtrics, which is majority owned by Germany's SAP SAPG.DE, rose 2.8% in early trading.

