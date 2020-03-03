Quality Stocks to Bet on When the Market Rebound Begins, According to an Analyst

After last week’s sharp selloff of U.S. stocks from coronavirus fears, investors should take advantage of the market’s extremely oversold condition, Evercore ISI says. Mastercard, Visa, and Home Depot are some of the stocks the firm recommends.

Mastercard, Visa, and Home Depot are some of the stocks the firm recommends.

After last week’s sharp selloff of U.S. stocks, investors should take advantage of the market’s extremely oversold condition, Evercore ISI says.

All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded over 4% on Monday as investors hoped global central banks would provide support if needed and bargain hunters swooped into the market. But the market still has far to go before it can recoup last week’s steep losses.

High-quality stocks with stable earnings and low exposure to the coronavirus outbreak could be a safer place to hide and a good bet for the early phases of a market rebound, Evercore ISI strategist Dennis DeBusschere wrote in a Sunday note.

The list includes Mastercard (MA), Visa (V), and Applied Materials (AMAT) in tech, Boston Scientific (BSX), Humana (HUM), and Biogen (BIIB) in health care, Home Depot (HD), Lowe’s (LOW), and TJX (TJX) in consumer discretionary, as well as Costco Wholesale (COST) and Kroger (KR) in consumer staples. These stocks should see less severe losses if the selloff resumes, but rebound first when market starts the post-panic recovery.

There are a few reasons why the market might find some support in the near-term, according to DeBusschere.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.