Quality Over Hype: Investing Wisely for the Long Term

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Most Recent Earnings Results From Technology Stocks

(5:00) - Should Investors Be Concerned With The Recent Shorting In AI Stocks?

(9:40) - Is The Stock Market Due For A Correction?

(12:10) - What Companies Stand To Benefit From The Current Consumer Spending Trends?

(15:20) - Should You Consider Adding Bank Stocks To Your Portfolio Right Now?

(17:30) - Laffer Tengler Equity Income ETF: TGLR

(20:15) - The Women’s Guide To Successful Investing

(23:05) - Episode Roundup: NVDA, MSFT, GOOGL, ORCL, WMT, AXP, JPM, GS

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO at Laffer Tengler Investments, about the market outlook for the rest of 2025 and the importance of investing in high-quality stocks.

It’s been an incredible year for the stock market overall. The S&P 500 is up about 16% year-to-date, and we could be looking at a third consecutive year of 20%-plus gains. However, some doubts have started to creep in about the strength of the tech-led rally and the sustainability of the AI trade.

Some of the AI darlings have come under pressure after news broke that hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who famously predicted and shorted the subprime mortgage bubble, is shorting Palantir PLTR and NVIDIA NVDA.

Critics have also pointed out the AI sector’s heavy dependence on OpenAI, which has signed multiyear deals reportedly worth about $1.4 trillion.

Nancy believes we are still in the early stages of the AI trade. Strong earnings reported by these companies and robust management guidance suggest that the rally could continue, although we could see some volatility.

Quarterly earnings reports from consumer companies increasingly show a “K-shaped” economy. Wealthier Americans are spending more, while lower-income Americans are paring back.

Companies that embrace new technologies and trends, such as Walmart WMT and McDonald’s MCD, continue to benefit in this environment.

The Laffer Tengler Equity Income ETF TGLR, actively managed by Nancy, invests in U.S. large-cap stocks considered to be high quality, with above-average dividend yields. Microsoft MSFT, JPMorgan JPM, and Broadcom AVGO are among its top holdings.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Be sure to look out for the next edition of ETF Spotlight, and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.