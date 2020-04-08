Quality and Healthcare: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume
In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were mixed after rallying hard on Apr 6. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 0.12%, DIA was up 0.7%, and QQQ moved 0.04% lower on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
QUAL: Volume 3.80 Times Average
This quality ETF was in the spotlight as around 7.88 million shares moved hands compared with an average 2.08 million shares a day. We also saw great price movement as QUAL added 0.3% in the last session.
The big move was largely the result of hopes of virus containment. QUAL has lost 9.3% over the past month.
IHI: Volume 2.69 Times Average
This medical devices ETF was under the microscope as 990,998 shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 367,920 shares and came as IHI lost 0.9% in the last trading session. IHI lost 6.2% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.
