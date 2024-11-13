Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares October Distribution

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced a distribution of 1.1689 cents per unit for October 2024, translating to an annual return of 8.6%. This move reflects the fund’s strategy to provide monthly income and capital preservation through investments in real estate loans secured by mortgages in Australia. With a strong backing from the Qualitas Group, the fund offers unique investment opportunities in real estate private credit and equity.

