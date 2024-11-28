Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares November Distribution

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) has announced a November 2024 distribution of 1.1445 cents per unit, reflecting an annual return of 8.70% based on a net tangible asset value of $1.60 per unit. The fund focuses on providing monthly income and capital preservation through investments in real estate loans secured by mortgages primarily in Australia. Managed by QRI Manager Pty Ltd, under the umbrella of Qualitas Group, the fund aims to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns to its investors.

For further insights into AU:QRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.