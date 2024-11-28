News & Insights

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Declares November Distribution

November 28, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) has announced a November 2024 distribution of 1.1445 cents per unit, reflecting an annual return of 8.70% based on a net tangible asset value of $1.60 per unit. The fund focuses on providing monthly income and capital preservation through investments in real estate loans secured by mortgages primarily in Australia. Managed by QRI Manager Pty Ltd, under the umbrella of Qualitas Group, the fund aims to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns to its investors.

