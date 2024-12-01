Qualitas Real Estate Fund Plans New Security Issuance

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced a proposed issuance of up to 25 million ordinary units, with the issue date set for December 9, 2024. This move aims to bolster the company’s capital base, appealing to investors interested in real estate securities. The issuance will be listed on the ASX, providing an opportunity for market participants to engage with the fund’s growth strategy.
