Qualitas Real Estate Fund Declares New Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.011689 per fully paid ordinary unit. Investors should note the ex-dividend date is set for November 5, 2024, with the payment date scheduled for November 15, 2024. This announcement could be of interest to those tracking income-generating investment opportunities.

