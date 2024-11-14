Qualitas Real Estate Expands with New ASX Quotation

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced the quotation of 183,990 fully paid ordinary units on the ASX, effective November 15, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the fund’s liquidity and market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:QRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.