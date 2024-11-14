News & Insights

Qualitas Real Estate Expands with New ASX Quotation

November 14, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has announced the quotation of 183,990 fully paid ordinary units on the ASX, effective November 15, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the fund’s liquidity and market dynamics.

