Qualitas Raises $40 Million in Successful Placement

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has successfully completed a wholesale investor placement, raising approximately $40 million through the sale of 25 million new units at $1.60 each. The funds will be directed toward secured commercial real estate loans, aligning with the fund’s investment mandate. This move highlights the growing demand for commercial real estate private credit and offers retail investors a lower-risk investment opportunity.

