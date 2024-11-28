Qualitas Limited Secures All Resolutions at AGM

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.
Qualitas Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, solidifying its position as a leading alternative real estate investment manager with $8.9 billion in committed funds. The company continues to leverage its extensive experience in real estate private credit and equity to deliver long-term value for its partners and shareholders. This strategic focus positions Qualitas to capitalize on market opportunities across various real estate sectors.
