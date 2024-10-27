News & Insights

Qualitas Limited Releases 2024 Governance Statement

October 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited, an Australian alternative real estate investment manager listed on the ASX, has released its Corporate Governance Statement for the 2024 financial year. With approximately $8.9 billion in committed funds, Qualitas provides investment solutions in real estate private credit and equity, aiming to create long-term value for shareholders. The company leverages its broad platform, industry knowledge, and diverse team to drive business growth and enhance performance.

