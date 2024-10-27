News & Insights

Qualitas Limited Prepares for 2024 AGM with Strong Portfolio

October 27, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited, an Australian alternative real estate investment manager, is gearing up for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its robust portfolio of approximately $8.9 billion in committed funds under management. The company, known for its diverse real estate investment solutions, continues to provide flexible capital solutions and create long-term value for shareholders. This positions Qualitas as a significant player in the market, leveraging its expertise in real estate private credit and equity to drive growth.

