Qualitas Limited Issues New Equity Under Incentive Scheme

November 19, 2024 — 12:50 am EST

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited has announced the issuance of 1,034,858 unquoted equity securities as part of its employee incentive scheme. These shares, identified under the code QALAA, are subject to transfer restrictions until the conditions of the scheme are met. This move reflects the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent through equity participation.

