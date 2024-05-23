Qualitas Limited Announces Key 2024 Dates

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited, an Australian alternative real estate investment manager, has announced its key dates for the remainder of 2024, including the Full Year Results Briefing on August 21 and the Annual General Meeting on November 29, which will be available both in-person and online. The company, with A$8.1 billion in managed funds, specializes in offering risk-adjusted investments in real estate and has been operating across various market cycles for 15 years.

For further insights into AU:QAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.