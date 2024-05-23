News & Insights

Qualitas Limited Announces Key 2024 Dates

May 23, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Qualitas Limited (AU:QAL) has released an update.

Qualitas Limited, an Australian alternative real estate investment manager, has announced its key dates for the remainder of 2024, including the Full Year Results Briefing on August 21 and the Annual General Meeting on November 29, which will be available both in-person and online. The company, with A$8.1 billion in managed funds, specializes in offering risk-adjusted investments in real estate and has been operating across various market cycles for 15 years.

