Qualitas Fund Announces October Distribution and Strong Return

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Units (AU:QRI) has released an update.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has declared a distribution of 1.1689 cents per unit for October 2024, translating to an annual distribution return of 8.6% based on a net tangible asset value of $1.60 per unit. The fund focuses on providing monthly income and capital preservation through investments in real estate loans secured by mortgages across Australia. Managed by QRI Manager Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of the ASX-listed Qualitas Group, the fund aligns global capital with real estate investments to deliver long-term value.

For further insights into AU:QRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.