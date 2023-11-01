Qualitas Energy raises 2.4 billion euros to invest in energy transition

By Andres Gonzalez

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spanish group Qualitas Energy said on Wednesday it had raised around 2.4 billion euros to invest in energy transition and renewables, making it one of Europe's largest funds of its kind.

The final closing is 50% above the initial target and slightly above the top limit initially set for the Q-Energy Fund V, defying a challenging fundraising environment amid rising interest rates.

Qualitas said it attracted support from existing limited partners as well as new investors from Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

The firm, which focuses on renewable energy assets, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure investment, particularly in Europe, said that it plans to expand its German portfolio to over 6 Gigawatts (GW) of capacity within the next few years.

Since its foundation in 2006, Qualitas Energy has managed investments of over 11 billion euros in the field of energy transition.

"We take great pride in successfully concluding one of the largest investment funds focused solely on renewable assets in Europe, and the largest ever private capital funds in Spain's history," said Iñigo Olaguibel, Founding Partner and CEO of Qualitas Energy.

Qualitas Energy employs 600 people across eleven offices Europe and South America.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Anousha Sakoui and David Evans)

