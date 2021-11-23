Markets
Qualigen Therapeutics Spikes 47%, Continues Uptick

(RTTNews) - Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) shares are surging more than 47 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an upsurge since November 18. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact the stock movement.

On November 15, the company has reported a 47 percent increase in third-quarter revenue to $1.2 million from 40.8 million a year ago, on higher unit volume of product sale.

Currently, shares are at $1.84, up 47 percent from the previous close of $1.25 on a volume of 25,116,559. For the 52-week period, the share have traded in a range of $0.93-$4.66 on average volume of 1,024,928.

