Qualigen Therapeutics regains compliance with Nasdaq’s min bid price

Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) announced that the Company received formal notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as well as Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity requiremen set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

