News & Insights

Markets
QLGN

Qualigen Announced An Agreement With Marizyme To Commercialize DuraGraft

April 16, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) announced a co-development agreement with Marizyme, Inc. to advance the commercialization of Marizyme's product, DuraGraft.

DuraGraft, which received De Novo FDA Clearance on October 4, 2023, is designated for use as a vascular conduit solution for adult patients undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting surgeries.

As per the Agreement, Qualigen will assist in launching DuraGraft in the United States and fund post-clearance clinical studies to promote its usage in the U.S., by providing up to $1.5 million in funding over the next several months for these initiatives.

In exchange, Qualigen will earn a portion of Marizyme's gross profit from future U.S. product sales, limited to a 2X return on their invested capital.

Furthermore, Qualigen has secured an exclusive negotiation period until May 31, 2024, to suggest and outline a broader strategic relationship between the two companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QLGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.