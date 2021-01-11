Qualicorp founder signed a plea bargain in Brazil graft probe

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian health insurance firm Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros SA QUAL3.SA said founder and former Chief Executive Jose Seripieri Filho has signed a plea bargain agreement in the middle of a corruption investigation.

Brazil's Supreme Court ratified a plea bargain on Dec. 15 that had been negotiated with the attorney general's office, Seripieri's lawyers said in a letter to Qualicorp, according to a securities filing by the company on Monday.

The former CEO is under investigation for alleged illegal funding of a Senate candidate's 2014 campaign.

"Qualicorp did not have access to the content of the said agreement, is evaluating the measures to take regarding the information received and is available to the authorities," the company said in a filing.

In July 2020, Brazil's federal police and public prosecutors had issued a warrant for Seripieri's arrest based on accusations he organized unregistered donations to a political campaign.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

