Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros (BOVESPA:QUAL3) Price Target Decreased by 9.09% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros (BOVESPA:QUAL3) has been revised to 4.59 / share. This is an decrease of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 5.05 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.32% from the latest reported closing price of 2.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAL3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 62.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 8,797K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,491K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,423K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,104K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 761K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 481K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.