Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros (B3:QUAL3) Price Target Decreased by 6.02% to 5.18

The average one-year price target for Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros (B3:QUAL3) has been revised to 5.18 / share. This is an decrease of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 5.51 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from the latest reported closing price of 4.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAL3 is 0.06%, a decrease of 24.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 21,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 4,677K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183K shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAL3 by 27.79% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 4,356K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares, representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAL3 by 14.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,491K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,423K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,992K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAL3 by 18.83% over the last quarter.

