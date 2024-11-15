Quali-Smart Holdings to Review Interim Results

Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd. (HK:1348) has released an update.

Quali-Smart Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where they will discuss the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year and consider any potential interim dividend declarations. This could be a pivotal moment for investors as they look for insights into the company’s financial health and future prospects.

