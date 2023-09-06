Qualcomm's (QCOM) Partnership With BMW Drives Innovation

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and BMW Group are revolutionizing the automotive landscape by extending their technology partnership. The collaboration is set to power BMW's new vehicles with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution.



This innovation aims to provide drivers and passengers with safer, smarter and more sophisticated in-vehicle experiences. BMW has chosen Qualcomm as its systems solution provider, incorporating the latest Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platforms for 5G connectivity.



One key aspect of this partnership is the integration of Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms into new BMW vehicles and MINI's New Family vehicles. These platforms enhance the user experience by offering high-definition graphics, premium audio, crystal-clear voice communication and AI-driven features. Notably, they empower the BMW Intelligent Personal Safety Assistant with in-car virtual assistance, natural language interactions, contextual safety monitoring and precise navigation.



Additionally, the Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF provides ultra-fast connectivity and network reliability, ensuring seamless and always-connected experiences inside and outside the vehicles.



BMW and Qualcomm are jointly developing an open and scalable Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that spans from Level 2 to Level 3 High Automated Driving functionalities. These advanced safety features are based on the Snapdragon Ride Platform, with Level 2+ systems expected to be available by 2025.



By powering BMW's cutting-edge vehicles and co-developing advanced ADAS systems, Qualcomm is solidifying its foothold in the automotive sector. This move not only enhances Qualcomm's reputation but also places it at the forefront of technological advancements within the broader automotive ecosystem.



The extended partnership between BMW and Qualcomm promises to redefine the future of in-vehicle experiences and safety. As Qualcomm continues to innovate and collaborate, it is poised to reap the rewards of a dynamic and evolving automotive landscape.



With the acquisition of Veoneer, Qualcomm has incorporated Arriver's Computer Vision, Drive Policy and Driver Assistance assets into its ADAS portfolio to deliver an open and competitive platform for automakers to better compete with rivals within the self-driving vehicle market. This, in turn, is likely to augment its automotive business as it strives to boost revenues beyond chipmaking for the smartphone market.



The company intends to harness artificial intelligence to meet increased demands for essential products and services that are the building blocks of digital transformation in a cloud economy. Qualcomm also envisions solid growth opportunities within the mobile space, driven by its Snapdragon portfolio, which has reportedly set high standards for premium-tier Android handsets.



