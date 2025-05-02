Qualcomm's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed 17 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $686,931, and 9 were calls, valued at $450,715.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $190.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.
Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|QCOM
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|12/19/25
|$52.7
|$51.9
|$51.9
|$190.00
|$311.4K
|1
|60
|QCOM
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/20/26
|$6.75
|$6.65
|$6.75
|$110.00
|$109.3K
|375
|194
|QCOM
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|05/16/25
|$31.25
|$30.9
|$30.88
|$170.00
|$77.2K
|103
|25
|QCOM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|06/20/25
|$9.4
|$9.25
|$9.3
|$135.00
|$63.2K
|663
|355
|QCOM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$4.1
|$4.05
|$4.05
|$180.00
|$60.7K
|1.6K
|150
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.
Having examined the options trading patterns of Qualcomm, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Present Market Standing of Qualcomm
- With a trading volume of 4,967,270, the price of QCOM is up by 4.02%, reaching $140.65.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.
Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm
Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $168.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $185. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $160.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Qualcomm options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Latest Ratings for QCOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2025
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|In-Line
|In-Line
|May 2025
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
|May 2025
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.