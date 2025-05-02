Qualcomm's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $686,931, and 9 were calls, valued at $450,715.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $190.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $52.7 $51.9 $51.9 $190.00 $311.4K 1 60 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $110.00 $109.3K 375 194 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $31.25 $30.9 $30.88 $170.00 $77.2K 103 25 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.4 $9.25 $9.3 $135.00 $63.2K 663 355 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $180.00 $60.7K 1.6K 150

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Qualcomm, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm

With a trading volume of 4,967,270, the price of QCOM is up by 4.02%, reaching $140.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $168.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $185. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Qualcomm options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for QCOM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.