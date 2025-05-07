Qualcomm's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Qualcomm.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $276,012, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $470,485.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $145.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Qualcomm's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Qualcomm's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $6.9 $5.3 $6.0 $136.00 $120.0K 530 201 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.85 $26.4 $26.85 $125.00 $85.9K 648 0 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $34.7 $34.25 $34.25 $115.00 $68.5K 173 91 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $34.45 $34.3 $34.3 $115.00 $58.3K 173 17 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.5 $27.35 $27.35 $125.00 $51.9K 648 82

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Qualcomm, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm

With a trading volume of 3,675,103, the price of QCOM is up by 2.32%, reaching $143.14.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Qualcomm

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Qualcomm, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for QCOM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Neutral

