Qualcomm's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $2,125,630, and 5 are calls, amounting to $640,275.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $200.0 for Qualcomm over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Qualcomm stands at 1052.12, with a total volume reaching 2,511.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Qualcomm, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $20.75 $20.4 $20.75 $175.00 $1.5M 228 750 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $31.75 $31.35 $31.35 $175.00 $423.2K 566 135 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $39.0 $38.15 $39.0 $200.00 $390.0K 589 100 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $2.39 $2.3 $2.39 $165.00 $76.9K 650 432 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $172.50 $70.0K 516 237

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Qualcomm, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Qualcomm's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 699,264, with QCOM's price down by -1.52%, positioned at $169.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

