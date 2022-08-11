QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.75 on 22nd of September. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

QUALCOMM's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, QUALCOMM's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:QCOM Historic Dividend August 11th 2022

QUALCOMM Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.86 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that QUALCOMM has been growing its earnings per share at 34% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like QUALCOMM's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, QUALCOMM has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

